TOP (TOP) Price Up 1.8% This Week

TOP (TOP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $3,588.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00103375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

