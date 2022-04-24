Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine ( OTCMKTS:TKOMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine (Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

