Thomas Smeenk Sells 300,000 Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$93,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.
CVE:HEM remained flat at $C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,280. The stock has a market cap of C$23.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Hemostemix Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.
About Hemostemix (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.