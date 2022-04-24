Thomas Smeenk Sells 300,000 Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$93,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.

CVE:HEM remained flat at $C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,280. The stock has a market cap of C$23.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Hemostemix Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

