The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 8,992,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,240. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

