The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 6.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Williams Companies worth $209,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,992,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.