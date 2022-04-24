The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will announce $495.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.30 million and the lowest is $479.41 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $460.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

WEN traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.