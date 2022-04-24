The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.