The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

