The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLNS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 87,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,892. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

