The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $191.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.18. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

