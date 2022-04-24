The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 890 ($11.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 11,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.