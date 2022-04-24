The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 880 ($11.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 890 ($11.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $628.00.

SGPYY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

