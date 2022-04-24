The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. 2,263,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.