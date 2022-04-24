The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 425.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Progressive worth $297,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

NYSE PGR traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 2,263,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,604. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

