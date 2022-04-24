The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 1.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

MOS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 10,089,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

