The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $135,600.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 289,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,505,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

