The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $135,600.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

