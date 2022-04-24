The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Hershey worth $466,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,234,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.14. 1,163,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,236. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

