The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $14.53 on Friday, hitting $319.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,270. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

