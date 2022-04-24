The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

