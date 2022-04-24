The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

