The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$92.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$85.06. 3,304,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,145. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.