Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,524,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $397,312,000 after buying an additional 2,201,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

