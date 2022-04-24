Terril Brothers Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 2.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,475,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850,707. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

