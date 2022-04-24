Terril Brothers Inc. Has $21.66 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 4.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.05% of Nutrien worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

NTR stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. 3,146,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

