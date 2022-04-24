Terril Brothers Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ferro by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,210. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

