TenX (PAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,280.00

TenX (PAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $40,280.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00103356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

