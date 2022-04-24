Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 312.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $11.53 on Friday, reaching $467.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,200. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

