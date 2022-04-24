TE-FOOD (TONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $139,923.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $139,923.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

