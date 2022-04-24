Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

