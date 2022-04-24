Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

