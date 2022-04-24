Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Sysco worth $414,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 2,367,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

