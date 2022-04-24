Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sysco by 740.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

NYSE:SYY opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

