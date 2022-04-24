Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

