SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of SVB Financial Group worth $315,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $37.91 on Friday, hitting $541.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $556.63 and its 200-day moving average is $641.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

