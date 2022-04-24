Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.37 or 0.07440502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00086180 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,027,361 coins and its circulating supply is 351,947,089 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

