Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

FIS stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. 3,939,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,567. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

