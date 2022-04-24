Summit Financial LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

