StrongHands Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. StrongHands has a market cap of $55,994.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,697,965,062 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

