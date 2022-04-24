Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000. Synovus Financial comprises 7.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,350,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,255. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

