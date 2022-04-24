Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Invests $13.02 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 275,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,017,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 11.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 6,988,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

