Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Buys Shares of 154,806 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 154,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. SB Financial Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

SBFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.