Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,850,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 71,852 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 291,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

