Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 21,819,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

