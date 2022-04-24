Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 27,163 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

