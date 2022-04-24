StockNews.com Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

