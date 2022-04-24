StockNews.com Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Hilltop by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Hilltop by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

