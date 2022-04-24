StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 544.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

