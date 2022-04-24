StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LFVN opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.87.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 544.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
