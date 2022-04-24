Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $192.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00227559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00184471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.78 or 0.07428293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,891 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,720,189 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

