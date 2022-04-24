Steadview Capital Management LLC Sells 6,342 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Steadview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up approximately 6.5% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $68,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

